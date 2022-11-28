See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
3.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Phillips works at Metro Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Surgical Associates
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1065, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 418-3990
    Metro Surgical Associates Inc
    5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 104, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 418-3990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Nov 28, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Phillips for a little over a year because of my diagnosis of cancer and she is truly amazing. She formed my team of an oncologist, a radiologist, and a plastic surgeon on the first visit and she and her office set up all my visits and procedures. I just had to show up. She was the quarterback of my team. She explained everything that was going to happen and took the time to answer all my questions. She said that breast cancer medicine has come a long way and that I would be fine and get through this. She was absolutely right. My journey has been better than expected and not the horror stories that I've heard. I know that's because Dr. Phillips was my doctor and I would recommend her to anyone going through breast cancer.
    — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912046707
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

