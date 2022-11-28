Overview

Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Phillips works at Metro Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.