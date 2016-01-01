Overview

Dr. Roger Wood, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Dayton Physicians Network in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.