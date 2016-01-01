Dr. Roger Wint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Wint, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Wint, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.
Dr. Wint works at
Locations
Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 501, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Wint, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639172562
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wint has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.