Dr. Roger Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Urologist.Dr. Williams Diagnosed my cancer immediately in the morning and performed surgery late afternoon after adding me on to his busy schedule. He is truly caring and made me feel at ease with my unfortunate diagnosis.
About Dr. Roger Williams, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174543821
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.