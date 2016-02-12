Dr. Roger Westcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Westcott, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Westcott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Cherry Hill Clinic550 17th Ave Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 215-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westcott did an excellent job of dealing with a complicated problem requiring 5 stents. His skill is equaled by his care and compassion. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Roger Westcott, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westcott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westcott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westcott has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westcott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Westcott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westcott.
