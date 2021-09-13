Dr. Roger Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Weber, MD
Dr. Roger Weber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Roger A Weber, M.d.5644 Marquesas Cir, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 922-9232
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
All visits are professional, by testing he saw my eye issue, prescribed drops, my vision has improved. Apply my drops as he prescribed. Eyes are never blood shot, The white in eye is always white. If he chooses to check my eyes I'am available for an appointment I will arrange for a ride to his location. Thank you
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.