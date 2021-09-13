Overview

Dr. Roger Weber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at ROGER A WEBER, M.D. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.