Overview

Dr. Roger Washington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.



Dr. Washington works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.