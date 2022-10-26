Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Wang, DO
Dr. Roger Wang, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.
Allergy Asthma & Arthritis Ctr950 Stockton St Ste 399, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 677-0901
- Chinese Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor I have seen on my Ankylosing spondylitis problem, great treatment, and made a substantial improvement on my neck, always studied my case before we meet, I am so thankful for his great service and very kind and dedicated knowledge given to me . David Chang
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1164522165
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
