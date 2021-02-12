Overview

Dr. Roger Virgile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Virgile works at Northwest Eye Associates in Franklin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.