Dr. Roger Turbin, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Turbin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Turbin works at
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2065
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turbin?
My son was 8 years old when he was hit in the eye with a large tree branch. He had a fractured orbital, severed tear duct, and his upper eyelid was no longer connected to his lower eyelid. He was sent by ambulance to the hospital where Dr Turbin performed an over night surgery. Dr Turbin was in surgery with my son for 3-4 hours, making sure all the splinters were out of the gaping hole he had between his eyeball and orbital bone. He stitched the very deep hole next to his eye perfectly and put a tube in, to hold the tear duct together while it healed. 8 weeks later, the tube was removed. My son is now 17 years old and to this day his eye is perfect. He has 20/20 vision and his tear duct healed perfectly. You can’t even see the scar. I can’t thank Dr Turbin enough for the amount of time and patience he put into making sure my son received the best possible outcome. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Roger Turbin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1710905161
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- New York University Medical Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine (Salt Lake City)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turbin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turbin accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turbin works at
Dr. Turbin has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Turbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.