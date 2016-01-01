Dr. Roger Tsutsumi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsutsumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Tsutsumi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Roger Tsutsumi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA.
Dr. Tsutsumi works at
Locations
-
1
Newx Acupuncture Clinic124 W 9th St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 898-8700
- 2 7111 Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 359-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsutsumi?
About Dr. Roger Tsutsumi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Japanese
- 1104816230
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsutsumi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsutsumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsutsumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsutsumi works at
Dr. Tsutsumi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsutsumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsutsumi speaks Japanese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsutsumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsutsumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsutsumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsutsumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.