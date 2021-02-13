See All Family Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Roger Tran, MD

Family Medicine
Dr. Roger Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with University AZ

Dr. Tran works at Optum-Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum-Laguna Hills
    23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Hospital Affiliations
  Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Vitamin B Deficiency
Bedsores
Muscle Weakness
Vitamin B Deficiency
Bedsores

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Geriatric Diseases
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Biopsy
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Feb 13, 2021
    Great doctor!
    — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Roger Tran, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1649234949
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University AZ
    Fellowship
    Internship
    University Ct
    Internship

