Dr. Roger Toma, MD
Dr. Roger Toma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Toma works at
Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose and Throat2421 Monroe St Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100Monday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, and Throat2454 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oakwood Health Care7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 109, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 386-8000
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I visited Dr. Toma's office on several occasions, a few years apart for different reasons. However, the experience was the same: A thoughtful and thorough doctor that explained his diagnosis in a way that was comforting and sensible for someone with no medical background. In addition, his staff went out of their way to squeeze me in for my appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Toma for your ENT needs.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
