Dr. Roger Tolar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Tolar works at Cornerstone Family & Sports Medicine in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.