Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM
Overview
Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Centre59 Manchester Ave, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 242-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr. Taylor is not only a world class podiatrist he a Humanitarian of the highest order. His skills as a physician are state of the art and his love and respect and empathy for his patients is an unsurpassed state of the heart. He is a gentle physician and a kindhearted gentle caring Person. I highly recommend this one of a kind podiatrist. Dr. Taylor is A credit to the medical profession. I recommend him without reservation. My experience today which was my second visit was so uplifting at a time when I have so many family members with medical issues. He is a beacon of light and I have been cured Medically and uplifted spirituality this day. He treated me as if I was an old friend. So caring!!
About Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1205827243
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.