Dr. Roger Sung, MD
Dr. Roger Sung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
South Office1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
- Parkview Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Dr. Sung performed a four level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion. The results were excellent. Pain and tingling in neck and left arm is gone with minimal impact to mobility.
- Case Western Reserve University
- U CA Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
