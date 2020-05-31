See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Roger Stupp, MD

Medical Oncology
3
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roger Stupp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Zurich Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stupp works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4360
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Erythropoietin Test
Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Erythropoietin Test

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2020
    Leading world expert on treatment of neurological cancers. Developed Stupp protocol that is used worldwide.
    — May 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Stupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295271088
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Zurich Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Stupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stupp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stupp has seen patients for Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stupp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

