Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD
Overview
Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital
Dr. Spampata works at
Locations
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Spampata has done implants and extractions for me for the past 20 years and I have never had any problems. Now in my 70’s I’m getting implants for bridges. This past year he has extracted seven teeth and installed three implants. His work is excellent and he is very meticulous. Since I like to know what’s happening, he keeps me informed throughout the procedure and always more than willing to respond to my questions. He has been a great blessing to me.
About Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spampata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spampata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spampata works at
Dr. Spampata speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spampata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spampata.
