Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital

Dr. Spampata works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates
    2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1710903018
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Sinai Hospital
Internship
  • Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spampata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spampata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spampata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spampata works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Spampata’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spampata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spampata.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spampata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spampata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

