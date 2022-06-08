Dr. Roger Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Sohn, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
San Juan Capistrano31920 Del Obispo St Ste 170, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 347-6777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fountain Valley18035 Brookhurst St # 1200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 691-3131Monday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Memorial Care
- Monarch Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sohn and his staff always make me feel important and cared for. He has repaired three of my fingers now ( arthritis ) and has done an impeccable job. Highly recommend
About Dr. Roger Sohn, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopaedic Institute
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.