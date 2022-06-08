Overview

Dr. Roger Sohn, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at Roger C. Sohn, MD, Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.