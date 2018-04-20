Dr. Roger Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Locations
Beleza Surgery1609 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 354-1283Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Beleza Surgery3106 S W S Young Dr # C302, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (512) 354-1283Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith recently saved my life, when my appendix ruptured and sceptis was spreading throughout my body. On an emergency basis, God placed me in the hands of an extremely capable surgeon. Post-op care was excellent—he really cares and listens to you. He’s simply the best!
About Dr. Roger Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
