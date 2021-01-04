Dr. Roger Sinkoe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinkoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Sinkoe, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Sinkoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cooper City, FL.
Dr. Sinkoe works at
Locations
Stephen M. Sinkoe Dpm PA5500 S Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Cooper City, FL 33330 Directions (954) 434-3221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sinkoe is the best podiatrist I've ever visited. He's also a great person, to boot. Would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Roger Sinkoe, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801947379
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinkoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinkoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinkoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinkoe works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinkoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinkoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinkoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinkoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.