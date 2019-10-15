Dr. Roger Schoenfeld, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Schoenfeld, DO
Overview
Dr. Roger Schoenfeld, DO is an Urology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg, Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas.
Locations
Midwest Urology Center, PC1905 W 32nd St Ste 302, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 781-2220
Preferred Family Healthcare2709 W 13th St, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 781-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Freeman Hospital West
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saturday midnight urologic emergency Talked to the doc thru ER, and he personally came out. Life saving surgery within minutes! Explained all options well !
About Dr. Roger Schoenfeld, DO
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Mc-U Wash
- Madigan AMC
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- Westminster College
- Urological Surgery and Urology
