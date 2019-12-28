Overview

Dr. Roger Satterthwaite, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Satterthwaite works at City of Hope in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Santa Clarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.