Dr. Roger Saldana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Saldana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital11521 S Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (786) 624-4141
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Saldana was amazing !! He is great with kids. His office staff is the best and he is always on time and fast ! My favorite doctor's office to go to for my kids.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1881899516
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, Shriners/St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Orthopedic Surgery, Tufts-Affiliated Hospitals, Boston, Mass.
- General Surgery, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Mass.
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
