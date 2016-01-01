Dr. Roger Rosenstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Rosenstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Rosenstock, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Rosenstock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 823-1070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenstock?
About Dr. Roger Rosenstock, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1346262193
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Hosp
- Hartford Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstock works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.