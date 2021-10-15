Overview

Dr. Roger Roque, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Roque works at St Francis Primary Care in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.