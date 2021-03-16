Dr. Roger Rodby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Rodby, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Rodby, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presby-St Lukes
Dr. Rodby works at
Locations
Circle Medical Management Inc1426 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 829-1424
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Roger Rodby for over 14 years. He takes personal interest in my care and I am certain that is the same with all his patients. He is always well prepared during our appointments, listens intently, never rushed, well focused on my plan of treatment, helps me understand by eliminating the chaff from the wheat, always follows thru, even in areas that go well beyond his specialty consuming a lot of his valuable time to accommodate my concerns beyond his medical practice. I often tell him he is the best. He has guided me in selecting physicians in other specialties and coordinates with them to optimize my level of treatment. If there is such a thing as a medical quarterback, Dr.Rodby would be it. But unfortunately he can’t be, so once again, he has helped me select a good internist to be that quarterback. I am blessed to have Dr. Roger Rodby as the premier member of my medical team.
About Dr. Roger Rodby, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1043327927
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes
- UMDNJ-Rutgers
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Rodby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodby accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodby works at
Dr. Rodby has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodby.
