Dr. Roger Rembecki, MD
Dr. Roger Rembecki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Extremely pleased with Dr. Rembeki. I was very frustrated after seeing other doctors and having many tests with no resolution for my problems. He was able to get to the bottom of my complaints, provide real solutions, and excellent care. Can’t thank him enough.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- William Beaumont Army Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Rembecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rembecki has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rembecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rembecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rembecki.
