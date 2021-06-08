Dr. Roger Pons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Pons, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Pons, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
TFPS 777 E 25 St Hialeah777 E 25th St Ste 420, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 696-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Pons, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- General Surgery
