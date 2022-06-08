Overview

Dr. Roger Pollock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Helen Hayes Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pollock works at Roger G Pollock, MD in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

