Dr. Roger Piatek, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Piatek, MD is a Nutritionist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Nutrition, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Piatek works at
Locations
Piatek Institute13421 Old Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 972-9730Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Piatek always has time to listen with what’s been going on with his patients and figure out how best to help them. He sincerely cares about each and every one of them.
About Dr. Roger Piatek, MD
- Nutrition
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902931926
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp Hlthcare Ctr, Family Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
