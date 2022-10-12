Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Utica Park Clinic10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 200, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8450
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Pfeiffer is AMAZING!! I’ve been having issues for 20 years and never could get a diagnosis. My first appointment with Dr Pfeiffer and he had already figured out the cause of all my issues. He’s such a nice, understanding guy! He never makes you feel rushed, and listens to you. He’s truly a miracle worker, I’m so glad I found him!
About Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO
- Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215054622
- Metro Health Med Ctr
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Arizona State University
Dr. Pfeiffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeiffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeiffer works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeiffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.