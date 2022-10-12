See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Owasso, OK
Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO

Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Pfeiffer works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 200, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 376-8450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr Pfeiffer is AMAZING!! I’ve been having issues for 20 years and never could get a diagnosis. My first appointment with Dr Pfeiffer and he had already figured out the cause of all my issues. He’s such a nice, understanding guy! He never makes you feel rushed, and listens to you. He’s truly a miracle worker, I’m so glad I found him!
    Tosha — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Roger Pfeiffer, DO

    • Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215054622
    Education & Certifications

    • Metro Health Med Ctr
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Arizona State University
