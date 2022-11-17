Overview

Dr. Roger Pearse, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Pearse works at Myeloma Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Malaise and Fatigue and Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.