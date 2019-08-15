See All Spine Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Overview

Dr. Roger Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Owens works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Norton Orthopedic Institute
    4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 584-7525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • Community Care of Southern Indiana
    • Dept. of US Army Medical Active Duty
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Passport Home Health
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2019
    I had a great experience with Dr. Owens. His office staff was great, and he was very caring and compassionate. My back issue was completely resolved with surgery and I was back at work and pain-free in a week!!
    — Aug 15, 2019
    About Dr. Roger Owens, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740328178
    Education & Certifications

    • Norton Leatherman Spine Center
    • University Of Louisville
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Wake Forest University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Owens’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

