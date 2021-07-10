Dr. Roger Ostrander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Ostrander, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Ostrander, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Physician Group LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 200, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ostrander is the best surgeon I have ever known. I have had many surgeries and never experienced someone as caring as Dr. Ostrander. He isn't just a surgeon he cares for his patients and works with you from trying to prevent surgery to complete healing. He treats famous people as well as every day people and we are all treated the same. I highly recommend this talented and caring doctor. His staff is the best as well. Especially Matt Salter.
About Dr. Roger Ostrander, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1639213812
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
315 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.