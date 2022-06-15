Dr. Orth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Orth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Orth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Atmore Community Hospital, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola PA5147 N 9th Ave Ste 311, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Atmore Community Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Dr. Orth was very thorough and he believed something WAS wrong, when previous tests did not show anything
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Dr. Orth has seen patients for Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
