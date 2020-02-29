Dr. Novack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Novack, MD
Dr. Roger Novack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Olympia Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Desperately seeking Dr. Novack. He’s the best and I hope he’s coming back soon. The office has been tight-lipped regarding his whereabouts.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1104828706
- Duke University Eye Center
- Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Presby Hosp Pacific Med Ctr
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Bs Electrical Engineering Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
