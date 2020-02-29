See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Overview

Dr. Roger Novack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Olympia Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Novack works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Office
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-8810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Olympia Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Brain Disorders
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina and Vitreous Surgery
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 29, 2020
    Desperately seeking Dr. Novack. He's the best and I hope he's coming back soon. The office has been tight-lipped regarding his whereabouts.
    Lourdes — Feb 29, 2020
    About Dr. Roger Novack, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Armenian, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish
    • 1104828706
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Eye Center
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst
    • Presby Hosp Pacific Med Ctr
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Bs Electrical Engineering Columbia University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Novack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novack works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Novack’s profile.

    Dr. Novack has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Novack speaks Armenian, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

