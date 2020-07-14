Dr. Roger Muse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Muse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Muse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Devine, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Muse works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Devine1250 W Hondo Ave, Devine, TX 78016 Directions (210) 756-8497
-
2
Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Castroville360 County Road # 4712, Castroville, TX 78009 Directions (210) 756-8490
-
3
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-8468
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muse?
Very happy
About Dr. Roger Muse, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1700885324
Education & Certifications
- United States Airforce Base Medical Center - WilFord Hall
- United States Airforce Base Medical Center - Wright Patterson
- United States Airforce Base Medical Center - Wright Patterson
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muse works at
Dr. Muse has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Muse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.