Overview

Dr. Roger Muse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Devine, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Muse works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Devine in Devine, TX with other offices in Castroville, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.