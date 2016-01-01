Overview

Dr. Roger Musa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Musa works at My Community Health Center in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.