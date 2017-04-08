Dr. Roger Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
The Murray Center for Veins Aesthetics Antiaging Inc7932 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 306, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 206-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, I've been a patient for many years and the only doctor in Dr. Phillips I trust with my aesthetics.
About Dr. Roger Murray, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1942288816
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
