Dr. Roger Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center Plc.111 N Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 522-0265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and easy to talk to. They tell you what to expect in cost and outcome for the procedure. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Roger Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Northwest Texas Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.