Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Moon, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Moon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
Cedars Sinai Med Ctr8700 Beverly Blvd # 8211, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3277
Pacific Comprehensive Pain Manageme3851 Katella Ave Ste 301, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 789-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In October 2017 Dr. Charles Luoy and Dr. Roger Moon took care of my pain at Cedars Sinai Medical Center after a terrible headache after a outpatient lumbar puncture by my neurologist. Was in the hospital for 5 days I could not walk they gave me toradal and ketamine. They healed me with a blood patch. God Bless Them Both
About Dr. Roger Moon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1881952828
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.