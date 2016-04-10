Dr. Roger Mitty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Mitty, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Mitty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Mitty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steward Medical Group Brighton - Gi11 Nevins St Ste 402, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 562-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitty?
Have been a patient of Dr. Mitty for over 15 years and I have always received outstanding service from him, other doctors in his practice, and his staff.
About Dr. Roger Mitty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902894025
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitty works at
Dr. Mitty speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.