Dr. Roger Maxfield, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Maxfield works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.