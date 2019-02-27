Dr. Roger Marinchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Marinchak, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Marinchak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Marinchak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC261 Old York Rd Ste 214, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marinchak?
Dr. Marinchak treated me for my AVNRT heart condition. He scheduled a cardiac ablation procedure quickly, and successfully ablated the faulty fiber. Dr. Marinchak takes the time to explain your condition to you, and answers all questions without ever making the patient feel rushed. His staff is exemplary and treat patients more like family than patients. I'd recommend Dr. Marinchak to anyone concerned with heart conditions.
About Dr. Roger Marinchak, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1104829068
Education & Certifications
- MCP
- MCP
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marinchak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinchak works at
Dr. Marinchak has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinchak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.