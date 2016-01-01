Overview

Dr. Roger Macklis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Macklis works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.