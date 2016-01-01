Dr. Roger Macklis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macklis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Macklis, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Macklis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5576Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Macklis, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457315103
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Canc Institute
- Joint Center Rad Therapy
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macklis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
