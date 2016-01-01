Dr. Roger Macduff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macduff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Roger Macduff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Macduff works at
Locations
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Roger Macduff, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macduff speaks Russian and Spanish.
