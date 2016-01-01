See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lombard, IL
Overview

Dr. Roger Macduff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Macduff works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002
  3. 3
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders

Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Roger Macduff, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1154371359
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
