Dr. Roger Lubbers, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Lubbers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liberal, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Trinity Rock Island.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1410 N WESTERN AVE, Liberal, KS 67901 Directions (620) 624-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Lubbers, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubbers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubbers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubbers.
