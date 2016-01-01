Overview

Dr. Roger Lubbers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liberal, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Trinity Rock Island.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.