Dr. Roger Lichtenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Lichtenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Chicago1431 N Western Ave Ste 306, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 332-2226
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Chicago331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 332-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor in Chicagoland. I trust him completely and I'm thankful for the results of my back surgery he preformed on me. I can walk normal again. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Roger Lichtenbaum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York United Hospital Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenbaum.
