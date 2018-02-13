Dr. Roger Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is excellent. He saw me on an ongoing basis for a recurrent condition, and was more than happy to explain the root cause with me. He evaluated all the available treatments with me, and explained the different tradeoffs of them before giving his recommendation. I took his recommendation and am very happy with the results 2 years later. A doctor who is not only competent but also friendly and trustworthy.
About Dr. Roger Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538318704
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.